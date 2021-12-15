Jane M. Currier WILLIAMSTOWN — Jane M. Currier, 84, of Baptist Street, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at her home, with her family at her bedside. Born Dec. 16, 1936, in Barre, she was the daughter of Raymond and Anita (McCormack) McTaggart. She attended Orange Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1954. On Aug. 18, 1956, she married Paul Currier in East Topsham. They made their home in Barre until 1971 when Paul built their current house in Williamstown. Jane was employed by the State of Vermont, Peoples National Bank, First Vermont Bank and Key Bank – from which she retired. In her spare time, she enjoyed family gatherings, gardening and landscaping. Survivors include her daughters, Laura Wilder and her husband, David, of Barre Town, and Lisa St. Lawrence and her husband, Jeremy, of Williamstown; her grandsons – the love of her life – James St. Lawrence, Michael St. Lawrence and David Wilder III; as well her sisters, Judy McKay and her husband, Duncan, and Marlene Davis and her husband, John; and her brother, Ronald McTaggart and his wife, Sandra. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Paul Currier; her sister, Elizabeth Currier and her husband, Charles; her brother, William McTaggart; and her nephew, Duncan McKay Jr. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family, in the East Topsham Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641; or to the East Topsham Church, c/o Gloria Heidenreich, P.O. Box 61, Topsham, VT 05076. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
