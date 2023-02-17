Jane E. Bryant NORTHFIELD — Jane Edith Bryant passed away peacefully at the McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont on February 14th, 2023, after a long Illness. She was eighty-two years old. Jane was born in Northfield, Vermont, on August 22nd, 1940, the daughter of Howard and Alice Bryant. When she was two years old her family moved to East Hartford, Connecticut where her father worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft during the war. That time in her life was the subject of her memoir, My Little Life, which was published in 1997. Her family returned to Vermont in 1950, where she lived for the remainder of her life. She graduated from Northfield High school in June of 1958, when she married her husband, Maurice John Flinn. Together they had two sons, Benjamin and Richard. She was a lifelong learner and throughout her years of employment at Norwich and National Life, took college courses simply for the sake of learning. In 1989, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Norwich University at the age of forty-nine. She had many passions in life and had an abiding interest in the history of Northfield and in particular, Northfield Center. She organized the restoration of Center Park for the Vermont Centennial Celebration, she also played the organ for many years at both St. John’s and St. Mary’s Churches and was very active in the church community. She also volunteered for a number of places including the Center for a Drug Free Northfield. One of her primary passions was writing. She authored several poems and pieces of prose which were often published in the Northfield News and other local newspapers. Along with three published books in her lifetime. She was also a masterful gardener, resurrecting heirloom plants that most would have thought could not survive. She is survived by her Son, Benjamin Arthur Flinn, Sr, and his wife Jacqueline Ann of Plattsburgh, NY. Son, Richard John Flinn of Burlington, Vermont, Grandson Dr. Benjamin Arthur Flinn, II, his wife Anna Lee, and great-granddaughter Madeline Aurora Flinn, of Utica, NY, Granddaughter Kirsten Brittany Marie Flinn, and her partner Joseph Shepard, of St. Albans, Vermont. her niece Lynn Marquedant & husband Robert of Hopkinton, MA, her niece Karen Marinelli and husband Robert of Paxanos, PA, her sister Bonnie McShane of South Burlington, Vermont, and niece Amy Jones and her husband Tony of South Burlington, Vermont. She was predeceased by her husband Maurice John Flinn, her Brother John Bryant and his wife Judith of Martha’s Vineyard, MA, and her Son Benjamin’s First wife, Karen Marie Flinn. Jane expressed thanks to the many friends who kept in touch with her throughout the last months of her life. Likewise, her family would like to express our deepest appreciation to the Respite Team whose compassionate care made the end of her life so peaceful. Donations can be made to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Northfield, Vermont or to the McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester. In her memory we ask that you take a walk-in nature, bake your favorite cookies, or write a poem. Funeral services will be held on May 6th at noon at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Northfield with a burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery and a reception at the Northfield Legion. Services are in the care of Kingston Funeral Home
