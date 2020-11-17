James William Beverly WATERBURY — James William Beverly, 71, of Waterbury, passed away peacefully, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin. Born in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 17, 1949, he was the son of the late James and Barbara (Mason) Beverly. James graduated from Barringer High School in Newark, New Jersey, in 1967. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served his country during the Vietnam War. After his discharge from the USMC, he worked for the Metz Co. as a welder, pipefitter and fabricator; he worked briefly as an auto mechanic before moving to Vermont in 2000. While in New Jersey, he was a member of the Irvington Lodge #1245 of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks and volunteered at a shelter program in New Brunswick. In Vermont, he attended Wesley United Methodist Church. He spoke at several local AA meetings. He enjoyed music, especially Jackson Browne, and loved his cats and any and all stray cats in his neighborhood. He was truly a gentle giant and somewhat of a ladies' man. James is survived by his son, Jason A. Beverly and his partner, Dawn, of Bonita Springs, Florida; two sisters, Alice Canton of Waterbury, Jane Durham and her husband, Joseph, of Bloomfield, New Jersey; two nephews, Kyle J. Canton and his family, Chloe and Layla, of Waterbury, Sean J. Canton and his partner, Jessica, of Waterbury; special friends, Wedsel “Buddy” Towndrow and his wife, Shannon, of Waterbury, Tina Sourdiff Rutledge and her husband, Gary, of Waterbury. He was predeceased by his brother, John D. Beverly. Services will be private in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery with military honors. A public celebration will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Dawn Donohue and the staff at Woodridge Nursing Home for the great care they provided James. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Woodridge Nursing Home, 142 Woodridge Road, Berlin, VT 05602. Arrangements are in the care of Perkins-Parker Funeral and Cremation Services in Waterbury, Vermont. To send online condolences, please visit perkinsparker.com.
