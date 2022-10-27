James Waldo Atkins BOYNTON BEACH, FL — James Waldo Atkins, 91, of Boynton Beach, Florida, formerly of Barre, Vermont, passed away at his home on October 14, 2022. On March 18, 1931, a second son was born to Edna and Theodore Atkins at Heaton Hospital in Montpelier, Vermont. Jim was raised in Barre, Vermont, and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1949. His academic success was enhanced by his nine Varsity Athletic Awards. Moving on to the University of Vermont with a full-tuition scholarship for teaching, he graduated in 1953 and completed his master’s degree in 1957. Jim found his life mate in Eveline Samson, his high school sweetheart. They were married August 30, 1952, and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. Jim taught for 39 years in Vermont, including three years in Waterbury, five years in Bennington, and 31 years in Barre. He traded playing athletics for coaching five sports: football, basketball (boys & girls), soccer, baseball, and golf. Through his teaching and coaching, he touched many lives and will be remembered for his patient, calm, and quiet ways. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Eveline and their daughters Paula (Steven) Atkinson and Laura (Kevin) Perrotte; his grandchildren Ryan (Sheryn) Murray, Daniel (Katie) Atkinson, Craig (partner Nikki) Atkinson, Aaron (Jenna) Perrotte, Kara (Tim) Norick, Christin (Peter III) Stur, Hannah (Chad) Knoth, and Elaina (Nick) Nelson; and his great-grandchildren Calvin and Natalie Atkinson, Riley and Damien Perrotte, Elijah, Becki, Isaiah, Nevaeh, Malakai and Evalyn Norick, Peter IV, Adam, Nicholas, Benjamin and Christian Stur, and Dawsyn, Shaylyn, Hudson and Emersyn Knoth. Known to his great grandchildren as Papa Jim, family was important to him. We hold tightly to the cherished time that we got to experience with him and stay connected through our lifetime of shared memories. He fell in love with the game of golf while working on his master’s degree. Spending many hours on the course, he never lost his passion for the game. Moving to Leisureville, Florida, in 1996, he became involved in the community, driving for C.O.P., serving on the finance committee, performing in the variety shows, and serving as chairman of the Golf Committee for eight years. He was very touched by the plaque he received from the Golf Committee that stated, “Never doubt the effect that one thoughtful, committed person can make to the success of a community.” A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church in Boynton Beach, Florida.A live stream of the service will be available at: http://youth.be/QT6WXX1qGuQ A Memorial Mass will be held in the summer at St. Monica in Barre, Vermont; the date will be posted at a later time. We would like to thank Trustbridge Hospice for their care. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to: SHS Scholarship Trust P.O.Box 458, Barre, Vermont 05641. Funeral arrangements by Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory. https://www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com/
