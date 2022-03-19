James G. Thetford MONTPELIER — James G. Thetford, of Montpelier, passed away March 7, 2022, of natural causes during his travels in the Philippines. Born Feb. 6, 1949, to the late James and Ann (nee Healy) Thetford, Jim was a longtime Montpelier resident, with the exception of his service in the Marine Corps. Jim attended Castleton State College, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree. He worked as a real estate appraiser and commercial property owner/manager in central Vermont, until his retirement in 2018. Jim was a devoted member of the American Legion, Montpelier Elks, and Mutuo. He enjoyed golfing, skiing, world travel, and time with his children. Jim loved being a familiar face within the community, making friends with everyone he encountered, and always ready with a handshake for those he was familiar with. He leaves a son, Joseph Thetford, of Montpelier; daughter, Julia Thetford, of Winooski; stepson, Philip Tremblay and his wife, Leah, of Essex; and the wonderful mother of his children, Katherine Tremblay, of Montpelier. He leaves his brothers and loving sisters-in-law, William and Paula. of Delaware, Thomas and Theresa. of California, and John. of the Philippines. He also held close to his heart all his nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A celebration of his life is planned for later in the year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.