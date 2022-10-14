James S. French ROXBURY — James Scott French died September 20th, 2022 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon NH from stage 4 cancer. James was born at Gifford Hospital in Randolph to Harold E. French and E. Francis (Rice) French, March 2, 1970. High School graduate, arborist, tradesman, James was an avid hunter, fisherman and mud-bogger, and, he loved his Harley. He was also involved in the Cub Scouts when his son Ethan was young as a Cub Scout Leader in Brookfield. James was outgoing and garrulous, always willing to give someone a hand, or have a lengthy conversation with a friend or complete stranger. He was predeceased by his favorite dog, Burma. Survivors include his beloved son Ethan French, Father Harold E. French, Mother E. Francis French, Brother David and Sister Debra and his 102 year old grandmother Evelyn Michelanoick of Claremont, NH. Various aunts, uncles, and cousins around the country, Services will be at the Braintree Town Hall at 2pm, Saturday, October 15th. Tom Harty from Hale Funeral Home in Bradford is assisting the family. Donations may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
