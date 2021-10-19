James Poitras EAST BARRE — James “Jim” Poitras, 83, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2021, while family comforted him as he drifted into eternal rest. Jim was born in New York City to the late James and Mary (Conti) Poitras on June 2, 1938, moving to the family homestead in Websterville, Vermont, in his youth where urban experiences met rural sensibilities, influencing his decision to join the United States Navy. Jim served aboard the Harlan R. Dickson, a Navy Destroyer based in Newport, Rhode Island. It was in Newport where he met and married his true love, Carole Johnsen, with whom he would spend the rest of his life loving deeply and raising five children. After Jim’s commitment to the Navy, he joined the Merchant Marines until being hired by UPS in New York City. When UPS opened its first distribution center in Vermont, Jim moved his family to East Barre and was among the first UPS employees in the state. Jim spent most of his career driving a nightly tractor trailer route to New York, with several years driving a daily delivery route to the Lyndonville area where his sense of humor and perfectly combed hair were his trademarks. Jim was shop steward for local Teamsters Union #597 for most of his UPS career and accumulated more than one million safe driving miles - an accomplishment for which he was incredibly proud. Upon retirement in 1996, Jim and Carole moved to Inverness, Florida, returning to Vermont each summer to spend precious moments with family and friends. Jim enjoyed hunting, RVing, snowmobiling, NASCAR, New England Patriots, arguing about politics and gas prices, and was an avid model truck collector. However, most of his time was spent enjoying the individual connections he had with family and friends where each relationship was as unique as his personality, leaving wonderful memories that will be cherished forever. Jim struggled for almost two decades with COPD, but that never stopped him from constantly working around the house, driving between Florida and Vermont each summer, and absolutely did not slow him down when choosing to care for his wife after her numerous hip operations. Most knew Jim as a strong-willed man with intense opinions, but those closest to him saw his heart, felt his complete commitment to family, and loved him through it all. Jim was certainly someone who left an impression, and his loss will forever be felt deeply by family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Carole; daughter, Donna and partner Gary; son, James (and Tammy); son, Jeffrey and wife Dawn; son, Jerrold; daughter, Sandra and husband Bryant; grandchildren, Dustin, Erik, Trevor, Micheal, Corey, Joshua, Jayvian, Jarod and Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Maria, Carter and Simon. Arrangements are private at this time, asking only for prayer as we heal from the profound loss of our husband, father and dear friend.
