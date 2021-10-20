James Pikó MONTPELIER — James Pikó passed away quietly at his home on Oct. 6, 2021. He was born in Meriden, Connecticut, on Jan. 24, 1966. He was predeceased by his father, Gabe Pikó, and his mother, Carole Pikó. He is survived by his stepmother, Sandee Flood; and seven siblings, John Pikó, Peter Pikó, Susan Jaglinski, Robert Waltz, Andrew Pikó, Christopher Pallis and Steven Pikó. Jim enjoyed bodybuilding in his younger years and growing up living and working on the family farm. He later joined the Navy and spent a little time in San Diego, California, before settling down in Vermont. Montpelier was his final home and a very special place for him. He was a member of the Montpelier Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and employed for 17 years at Shaw’s. His free time was spent listening to music and going out with his friends for lunch and dinners around town. Jim truly loved and cared about so many in the Montpelier community and was well-known and cared for by so many in return. He will be missed by many and his kindness always remembered. A service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 10 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 224 Hersey Road, Berlin, VT 05602. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James’ name to the Washington County Mental Health Services, https://www.wcmhs.org/donate/.
