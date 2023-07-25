James M. Garand WILLIAMSTOWN — James Michael Garand, “Doc” , 75, of Williamstown, VT passed away peacefully at the McClure Miller Respite House on July 19, 2023. Jim was born in Montpelier, VT to Oscar and Francis Garand on October 15, 1947. He graduated from Saint Michaels High School and went on to get a degree in Electrical Electronics at Vermont Technical College. After VTC, Jim decided to study to be a chiropractic physician at the National College of Chiropractic in Illinois. He married his high school sweetheart Angela Lemieux in 1969. They were married for 54 years, until Jim’s passing. Upon returning to Vermont they had their children Robert, Beth and Matt. Jim was a passionate golfer, often frequenting the Northfield and Barre country clubs. Eventually Jim and his family relocated to Williamstown, where he would live out the rest of his life. He loved his copilot Chinook, who went just about anywhere Jim could take her. Jim is survived by a large, loving family, including his wife Angie, children Robert, Beth and Matt, siblings Carol, Jackie, Ron, Nancy, Joycie and Mary, grandchildren Trevor, Scott, Jensen, Haidyn and Peyton. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews. Jim is predeceased by his parents Oscar and Francis and his daughter Melissa. Arrangements are in the care of Kingston Funeral Home. A service will be held at Saint Monica’s Catholic Church in Barre, VT on Thursday, July 27th at 12:30pm, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Barre Country Club where people will be encouraged to share stories and memories of Jim. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Carmelite Monastery, 386 Stephenson Road, Lowell, VT 05847.
