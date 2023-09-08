James L. Mulligan BARRE — James L. Mulligan, 89 of Barre passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 30th, 2023 at the Greensboro Nursing Home surrounded by family. Born October 24, 1933 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Thomas and Virginia Mulligan, Jim was raised in Bridgeport with younger brother Tommy and his cousins Cele and Fred. Jim graduated from local Catholic schools before attending Mount St. Mary’s College in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Jim graduated with the class of 1956 many of whom became cherished lifelong friends. He held dear his days at “The Mount” and he returned regularly throughout his lifetime for reunions, parent weekends and other occasions. Following college, Jim served two years in the United States Army stationed in Texas and Germany before starting his career with The Hartford Insurance Group in a claims office in Stamford, Connecticut. It was there that he met and married his wife Cathie (McElroy), who predeceased him in 2019. The Harford sent them to Barre, Vermont in 1964, where they would start a family, raise three children and live the rest of their lives as dedicated members of their adopted community. Jim’s work introduced him to Berg, Carmolli & Kent Insurance on North Main Street in Barre and before long he’d join the agency he would eventually own and serve as President for many years. A well-respected member of the business community, and a one-time President of the Vermont Independent Insurance Agent’s Association, he was a friend to Governors (of both parties) and instrumental in several statewide campaigns and initiatives. A devout Catholic Jim was a member of St. Monica’s parish in Barre, serving the congregation in various capacities throughout his working life. If he went out, you could find Jim holding court over breakfast or lunch at a local eatery, or at the Elks Club where he was a long-time member and where he made dozens of close friends. He was a voracious reader and consumer of all things historical, political and financial. He collected books and would regale you with tales about everything from Mark Twain to PT Barnum to the Civil War and beyond. A lifelong fan of horse racing, for as long as he was able, in August you could find him at Saratoga and on the 3rd Saturday in May, at the Pimlico racetrack in Baltimore. He loved his family, the Barre community, his Labrador Retrievers, his house on Spruce Lane, his hometown of Bridgeport and reading his books by the woodstove he tended. Beloved father to Mary Catherine (husband Patrick), James Jr (wife Gwen) and Matthew and grandfather to five, Jim’s passing marks the end of a life of unmatched decency and generosity, as well as the end of an extraordinary era for his family. A service in memory of his life will be held on Saturday September 16th at 10:00 am, at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Barre. An informal reception will be held at The Elks Club at 4:00 pm that afternoon. There will be no calling hours and internment will be private. Donations in Jim’s memory can be made to the Vermont Elks Charities Endowment Trust or the Adrich Public Library.
