James L. Barre WILIMGTON, NC — July 19, 1935 – March 3, 2023 James Barre died peacefully on March 3 of this year at a hospice facility in Wilmington, NC, surrounded by family. Jim was born in Brattleboro, Vermont to Ernest V. Barre and Gladys E. Barre in July of 1935. He married Susan Hebb on December 20, 1956, and together they had three children: Gabriel, Greta, and Michael. Jim earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Vermont and a Masters in Divinity from General Theological Seminary in New York City in 1967. In 1973, Jim married Carol Harman of Montpelier and they lived here 1974-1992 in a combined household with Carol’s mom, Pat Harman. While living in Montpelier, Fr. Barre assisted Fr. David Brown at Christ Church (Episcopal) for a number of years and enjoyed singing in the choir under the direction of Brian Webb. He also worked for the State of Vermont, eventually becoming Deputy Director of the Medicaid program under the State Office of Human Services, Department of Social Welfare. It is expected that his cremated remains will be buried in his family plot next to his parents and his brother Steve, in Brattleboro, Vermont in a small service later this year. A more inclusive obituary can be found at https://coastalcremationsnc.com/obituaries/james-l-barre
