James “Jim” Dalton Jr BERLIN — James “Jim” Dalton Jr of Berlin Vermont passed away on May 11, 2023. After many years of struggling with health complications, his heart gave out and he passed away peacefully at his home. He was born on February 7, 1954 to James Dalton Sr and Eleanor (Corliss) Dalton and was raised in the central Vermont area. He graduated from U32 High School. He was married to Alice Walbridge and they raised four children together before divorcing. James later remarried to Donna Slayton and they too divorced. James worked many jobs, mostly in sales throughout his life. He later followed his dream of owning and operating a comic book store. He was never afraid of a challenge and took great satisfaction in making sure his family was provided for. His time with his children and grandchildren was his greatest joy and he took great pleasure in watching all of them grow up and achieve their dreams and goals. He leaves behind his mother, Eleanor Dalton of Graniteville, his children, Natira Chaloux of Dover, NH, Jolene Coolidge and her husband Alex of Williamstown, Lindsey Crader and her husband Dale of Barre, Thaddeus Dalton and his partner Freedom Dukette of Websterville . His step son Edward Dwinell and his wife Jennifer of Graniteville, his step daughter Mandy Dwinell of Barre Town. His grandchildren, Shawn Chaloux, Jared Dwinell, Brandon Burns, Eliza Dwinell, Paige Dwinell, Natasha Crader, Celsey Podgwaite, Lydia Dalton and Trip Crader. As well as many nieces and nephews, bonus children and grandchildren he collected along the way. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Harley and his two cats Billy and Bob. James was predeceased by his maternal grandmother Lillian Corliss, his father James Dalton Sr and his Uncle Benjamin Corliss. Calling hours will be held on June 9, 2023 from 4-6pm at Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street Barre, Vermont. A private burial will be held at a later date for the immediate family. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
