James “Jim” Ashline WILLIAMSTOWN — James “Jim” Ashline passed away with the love and support of his family on Jan. 5, 2021. Jim was born in Barre, Vermont, on Jan. 30, 1955, son to Herm and Beth (Hyde) Ashline. He graduated from Randolph Union High School in Randolph, Vermont. Jim started his career as a truck driver when he was 17. He started his own trucking company called Ashline & Sons Transportation Inc. He had an extremely strong work ethic and was dedicated to what he loved to do which was to “drive truck.” Over the years, he maintained his trucking career at several companies as a terminal manager. In January 2020, he retired from Ross Express. Jim was married to Patricia Passera from 1973-1995. They had two sons, James “Jimmy” Ashline Jr. and Joshua Ashline. On July 29, 2000, Jim married Monica (Tucker) Perkins. In earlier years, Jim was a volunteer firefighter for the East Randolph Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting, music and dancing, playing the piano, collecting John Deere memorabilia and tractors, and cruising in his many unique cars. He took great pride in caring for his vehicles and could be seen cruising around town after he washed and waxed them. He used to say, “they go better when they’re clean.” He enjoyed cocktails with friends and family and shared his unique sense of humor by telling stories and jokes. Jim also enjoyed sharing his pool with family and spent many hours sitting on the “lanai” chatting and watching everyone have fun. Jim’s philosophy on life was that you need to keep on truckin’. He leaves behind his wife, Monica Ashline, of 20+ years; son Jimmy Ashline, son Joshua and wife Jaylynn Ashline; his stepdaughter, Rachel Johnson and husband Eric; stepson Alex Perkins and wife Leslie; grandchildren Christopher, Cole and Peyton; also siblings Herm Ashline and Linda Stover; and many nieces and nephews. At Jim’s request, there will be no service or calling hours. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements.
