James H. Sherwin LEICESTER — James Holly Sherwin, 85, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. Calling hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Mendon Methodist Church, followed by burial in East Clarendon Cemetery. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
