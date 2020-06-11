James H. "Chef" Graves RANDOLPH — James H. “Chef” Graves, born Nov. 9, 1947, in Stetson, Maine, passed away June 5, 2020. Chef grew up in Maine where he started his cooking career in Kennebunkport. In the early-'70s, he moved to Vermont to be a chef at Marble Island Resort, where he met Doris Bigelow. They were married April 23, 1972, and had a son, Matthew. Chef became the Culinary Arts teacher in the fall of ’72 at the RAVC (RTCC) where he taught for 30 years. During that time, he and Doris bought and ran a bake shop in Randolph until 1987. Jim was a Past Master of Mystic Star-Phoenix Lodge #97 F&AM in Brookfield and a Past Patron of Beulah Chapter #15, OES in Randolph. He was also a member of the Jaycees in Randolph in the late-'70s, early-'80s. Jim enjoyed fishing, vegetable gardening and competing with his mother-in-law, Christine Bigelow, for the best flower beds. He is survived by his wife, Doris; son Matthew, daughter-in-law Karen, grandson Connor; brother Edward; and cousins in Maine. Memorial contributions can be made to Masonic Charities (C.A.R.E. Program), 49 East Road, Barre, VT 05641; or Vermont Eastern Star Home Inc., c/o Deb Litchfield, P.O. Box 1113, Townshend, VT 05359. Calling hours and service will be held at a later date due to the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
