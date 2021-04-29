James G. Howard BARRE — James Grafton “Jim” Howard, formerly of Barre, died on April 24, 2021, peacefully surrounded by family in his home in Brooksville, Florida, at the age of 78. Jim is survived by his wife, Deirdra Martin Howard; children, John Howard and Mielle Fox (St. Johnsbury, Vermont), Jeffrey and Lynn Howard (Exeter, New Hampshire), Jayne Rouleau and Lee Safford (Williamstown, Vermont), Julie and Jeff Glaser (North Dartmouth, Massachusetts), and Christopher and Katie Brusa (Raleigh, North Carolina); sister, Jean Mudgett (Stowe, Vermont); grandchildren, Jamie Howard and Glenn Evans (Gonic, New Hampshire), Jenna Howard and Reuben Stone (East Montpelier, Vermont), Jessie Howard (Gonic, New Hampshire), Jaycie and Travis LaPerle (East Barre, Vermont), Jordan Rouleau and Keough Darling (Orange, Vermont), Abigail Glaser (North Dartmouth, Massachusetts), Aaron Glaser (North Dartmouth, Massachusetts), and William Brusa (Raleigh, North Carolina); nephews, Dean Mudgett and Bruce Butler; nieces, Jill Mudgett and Etienne Hancock and Joye Mudgett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grafton and Melba Howard (South Barre, Vermont). Jim Howard was born on May 12, 1942, at Central Vermont Hospital in Barre, Vermont, to Grafton and Melba Howard. He grew up in South Barre, Vermont, and attended South Barre school where he graduated in 1956. He graduated from Spaulding High School in 1960 and then went on to attend Burdett College in Boston, Massachusetts. After college, he returned to South Barre where he joined his father in the family business, Howard’s Friendly Market. He later went on to take over the business from his father. Concurrent with his big dreams, Jim built a new store in 1985 where he fulfilled his passion to serve those around him through community and charitable events with the support of his wife, Deirdra. Deirdra and Jim were married Sept. 25, 1989, on the 10th green in Greenleaf, Florida. Together, they traveled the world and explored some of their favorite places, including salmon fishing in Alaska and golfing in the Great Barrier Reef. In his retirement, Jim enjoyed living on Woodbury Lake and then continued to build his dream home in Barre, Vermont. Some of Jim’s favorite moments involved watching his grandchildren grow up. He fondly spoke of how proud he was of all of them and was greatly looking forward to becoming a great-grandfather to Jaycie and Travis’ first-born daughter, Blayke, in September 2021. May of 2022 will mark the marriage of Jamie Howard and Glenn Evans and Jordan Rouleu and Keough Darling, which he could not have been more excited for. He had a strong faith and attended Websterville Baptist Church (Websterville, Vermont) and Spring Hill Baptist Church (Springhill, Florida). Jim lived 78 years full of faith and a life well-lived. During his passing, Jim expressed there was truly nothing in life he wanted that he had not accomplished … except for beating his wife in golf. Arrangements are future pending. An online life story can be found at https://www.brewerfuneral.com/obituaries/JamesHoward?obId=20886334#/obituaryInfo
