James E. Webster MONTPELIER — James E. Webster, from Montpelier, 64, passed away unexpectedly from pancreatic cancer, on September 27, 2022 at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, with his wife and children by his side. He was born on May 8, 1958 in St Albans, VT to Donald and Hilda Webster. He worked at Rock of Ages granite quarries for 42 years. He loved being with his family at Lone Pine Campsites, riding his Valkyrie motorcycle, and spending part of his winters in Myrtle Beach, SC. He married Carol Batchelder on July 26, 1986, and they had two children, Kevin and Kylie. He leaves his wife, Carol - Son, Kevin/spouse Shelby/ their children, Charlotte and Hayley, and Daughter-Kylie Perry/spouse Lane. A private gathering will be held at a later date. Please visit awrfh.com to view his memories and condolences.
