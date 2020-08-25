James E. Massie Jr. BARRE — James E. Massie Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, days after his 80th birthday, surrounded by family. He was born on Aug. 10, 1940, in Barre, the son of Mary E. (Johnson) and James E. Massie Sr. He graduated from Spaulding High School in 1959. On Aug. 22, 1959, James married Marilyn Lois Elmer; they enjoyed 61 years of marriage. James began his working life as a carpenter, part of a team that constructed the first set of bleachers at Thunder Road. His journey quickly evolved into a 40-year career in the granite industry, starting at Rock of Ages as a stone cutter. He later held the position of plant manager at the Rouleau Granite company, until his retirement in 2002. An active member of the community, James was a longtime member of the Barre Kiwanis Club, the Barre Basketball Tournament Committee, Barre Fish & Game Club, Barre Pistol & Rifle Club and participated in the Barre Bicentennial Celebration and Barre Ethnic Festival activities. He could be found each year at the door checking entrants at the Barre Gun Show and was a proud member of the National Rifle Association. He also supported many nonprofit organizations by purchasing countless raffle tickets. He loved, supported and was very generous with his family. He was a coach and past president of the Granite City Little League baseball, leading his younger boys to a league championship. He spent thousands of hours with Marilyn on the road, in the gym, on the field or in auditoriums watching their sons and grandchildren participate in events throughout New England. James loved to hunt and fish, and when he wasn’t catching perch in the spring on Lake Champlain, or bass in the waters of central Vermont, he loved to be in the woods searching for wild game. He got the most pleasure when looking out his front window at the pond when at home in Barre, or just spending time at camp. 2020 is the 50th anniversary of the camp he built in the middle of a large forest tract, a place that has generated many fond memories for family and friends. The annual Labor Day corn-roast has provided family and hundreds of friends with memories that will linger until eternity. He was a strong-willed individual who survived multiple brushes with death due to his health. His will to survive enabled him the opportunity to meet and enjoy time with his four great-grandsons. Even in his final days, he continued to fight to live another day. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Massie; sons, James Massie III and wife Karin of Rutland, Todd Massie and wife Brenda of Colchester, Scott Massie and wife Beth of Rutland; grandchildren, Kyle Massie and wife Jaclyn, Keri Parker and husband Aden, Owen Massie and Alayna Massie, all of Rutland, and Samuel Massie of Colchester; great-grandsons, Eli, Carter, Thomas and Henry, all of Rutland; as well as four nephews, three nieces and two cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Richard Massie. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the home of James and Marilyn Massie on 49 Cassie St., Barre, Vermont. Inurnment will take place in Hope Cemetery in Barre at the convenience of the family. The family wishes to thank all of the doctors, nurses and friends who have supported him. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 https://www.cvhhh.org/donating-to-cvhhh/make-an-online-donation-2/; or to the Barre Fish & Game Club, P.O. Box 130, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
