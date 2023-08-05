James E. LaCount NEWBURY — James E. LaCount 1st passed on July 14, 2023 in Newbury, VT. Leaving behind his wife Gwenyth J. LaCount, his son James E. LaCount II, his daughters Micheala S. LaCount and Chelsea La Count. His stepsons Justin Colby and Patrick Colby and wife Kimberly Colby, grandchildren Lilly Rose Lee, Kaylee Searles and many adopted children and grandchildren and 3 sisters Marion, Cindy and Sherry. Born Oct 12, 1945 to Edward and Irene LaCount. Jim was a hard worker doing concrete and laying flooring for many years. He retired in 2001 and helped raise James and Micheala. A celebration of life to be held Sat., August 12 at the Senior Center in Bradford at 1:00 pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.