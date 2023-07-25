James D. Paterson BARRE TOWN — James D. Paterson, 86, of Wildersburg Common passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at his home with his family at his bedside. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Following the service, interment will take place in the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, July 26 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home.
