James D. Paterson BARRE TOWN — James D. Paterson, 86, of Wildersburg Common passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at his home with his family at his bedside. Born on November 4, 1936, in Barre, he was the son of John and Helen (Lord) Paterson. He attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in the Class of 1954. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving from 1954 aboard the USS Valley Forge until he was honorably discharged in 1958 with the rank of Quarter Master. He later graduated from Community College of Vermont. On September 1, 1962, he married Kay Wilson in Barre. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre. Jim had a great spirit. He was a lifelong resident of Barre and loved his community. He was employed by the State of Vermont for thirty-five years and was a member of the Granite Masonic Lodge #35, the Barre Lodge of Elks #1535, and the Mutuo. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed playing cards, attending the sports and activities of his children and grandchildren, driving around Vermont and the country, and spending winters at Ponce Inlet, FL. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his wife, Kay Paterson of Barre, VT; his sons Jay Paterson and his wife, Kim of St. Augustine, FL; Jamie Paterson and his wife, Sheila of Barre, VT; and Andy Paterson and his wife, Michelle of Hubbardston, MA; his grandchildren Jack and Kate Paterson, Anna Paterson and her fiancée Cole Mugford; Erin Reardon and her husband Aidan; Grace Paterson, and Nicole and Ryan Paterson; his siblings Maryann Bowen and Richard Paterson and his wife, Kathy as well as twelve nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Jane Deuso and brothers-in-law David Wilson and Selwyn Bowen. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Following the service, interment will take place in the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, July 26 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641.
