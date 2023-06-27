James D. “Jim” Houston WALDEN — James Dennis “Jim” Houston, 81, late of Greensboro died peacefully on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Greensboro Nursing Home, where he was a resident for the past year. His loving family was at his side. He was born May 28, 1942, in Farmington, MA, the son of the late Howard and Doris (Maynard) Houston. He attended Cabot public Schools. Following his education, Jim assisted his father on the family dairy farm in Cabot. He was employed at Hills Feed Store in Hardwick and later purchased one of his father’s dairy farms, which he operated for many years. He was first married to Madeline Olcott on April 8, 1961 and made their lifelong home in Cabot, Vermont where they raised their family of 5 children and ran their farm until her passing on November 27, 2002. Jim later married Joanna Carleton on November 3rd, 2007 and lived on the farm for a time then sold the farm and moved to Walden, Vermont. She predeceased him on December 6, 2022. Jim enjoyed auctions and riding along the Vermont country roads. Most of all, he loved time with family. Survivors include: children, Jeffrey Houston and his wife, Christine of South Ryegate, Todd Houston and Sheila Brown, both of Barre, Stephanie Moulton and her husband, Pat, of Hardwick, and Angela Houston of Morrisville; five siblings, Harold Houston and his wife, Nancy, of Cabot, and Florida, Michael Houston and his wife, Annie, of Barre, Jean Gaboriault of Fountain Hills, Arizona, Patricia Rouelle of Montpelier and Linda Barney and her husband, Wendell, of Williamstown; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jim was predeceased by his siblings, Marjorie Bissell, and Carolyn Houston. A Graveside Service will be held for Jim and Joanna at 11 AM, Saturday, July 8, 2023. at the Durant Cemetery in lower Cabot. In lieu of flowers, contributions in “Jim’s” memory may be made to the Cabot Fire Department, P.O. Box 2336, Cabot, Vermont, 05641, the Cabot Emergency Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 36, Cabot, Vermont 05647 or to the Walden Fast Squad, c/o Walden Town Clerk, 12 VT RT 215, West Danville, VT. 05873. Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb, of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick, Vt. 05843. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com
