James Clarke BARRE — James “Jimmie” Clarke was born on May 11, 1949, in Montgomery, Alabama. He was raised by Otto and Agnes Bartlett, in East Montpelier, Vermont. Jimmie was a proud part of the 1964 student and staff parade from the Spaulding Graded School to the newly constructed Spaulding High School on Ayers Street. Jimmie briefly served our country in the U.S. military before returning to Vermont to work on a farm. Jimmie was a friend to all, a storyteller with a knack for bringing a smile to anyone’s face. He loved all things cars and soaking in the sun on his many walks. Some of Jimmie’s favorite places in Barre were the Tower, churches (especially their gardens), Turning Point and Mark’s automotive garage. Jimmie was comfortable living, literally, anyplace. The last place he called home was Berlin Meadows, where he was well cared for by staff who became his friends. Jimmie passed on to his next life on Dec. 16, 2021. There will be a service to celebrate Jimmie’s life in the spring, date to be determined.
