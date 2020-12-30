James Andrew Laplant MIDDLESEX — James Andrew Laplant, 89, formerly of Middlesex, passed away Nov. 3, 2020, at Berlin Health and Rehabilitation where he had resided for the past three years. James was born Aug. 20, 1931, in Hyde Park, Vermont, the son of Ernest and Mildred (Musgrove). He grew up working on the family farm making this his career for years to come, as well as working with the bridge crew for the State of Vermont. James also served his country with the United States Navy, enlisting in 1955, where he served with the Seabees construction battalion as an Equipment Operator 2nd Class, as well as the U.S. Naval Choir. He was also a member of the Worcester Grange, The Masons and The American Legion. James married Shirley Shepard Keith on May 20, 1961. They purchased the dairy farm in Shady Rill and worked it together for 25-plus years. In 1986, the farm was sold, keeping a couple acres where they built a small home. James enjoyed the time spent managing the grounds at Shady Rill Park, Wrightsville Beach and Boat Landing. Upon retirement, a yearly migration to Arcadia, Florida, for the winter is where many friends were made as he enjoyed days filled with shuffleboard, eating out, feeding the wild chickens, napping and visiting the neighbors on his three-wheeled cycle. James’ Middlesex friends called him Peachy. He enjoyed making dandelion wine and tending to his garden. He had a big heart, winning smile, and he loved his neighbors. Survivors Include wife, Shirley Laplant; son, Ernest "Doc" Laplant; stepchildren, Georgianna Gagnon, Darlene Hall, Celia Sears and Nellie Gillander; nephews, George and Thomas Annis; and many grand- and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by stepson, William "Dubber" Keith; father and mother, Ernest and Mildred (Musgrove) Laplant; sister, Jane Annis. A graveside service will be announced at a later date. Please send cards to Shirley Laplant, BHR, 98 Hospitality Drive, Barre, VT 05641. Notes of encouragement to the amazing staff at BHR on B wing who spent time with James would be greatly appreciated. Memorial contributions may be made to Waterbury Meals on Wheels Program, 14 Stowe St., Waterbury, VT 05676.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.