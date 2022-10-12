James A. Sayers Sr. PLAINFIELD — James A. Sayers, Sr., 86, of Hollister Hill Road passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Born on September 9, 1936, in Roxbury, he was the son of Elmer and Christie (Williamson) Sayers. He attended elementary school in Roxbury and Montpelier High School. In 1953 he married Greta Bassett in Berlin. Following their marriage, they made their home in Plainfield. James worked in the granite industry for 40 years, retiring from Rock of Ages. He was an active mason for 60 years with the Plainfield Masonic Lodge #80. In his spare time, James enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, camping with family, trips to the casino and driving around Hollister Hill to see the neighbors. Survivors include his daughters Vicki Borland and her husband, James of East Calais; Joyce White of Plainfield; and Crystal Pierce and her husband, Jay of Ferrisburgh; and his son Terry Sayers and his wife, Kim of Enosburg; his 12 grandchildren; and his brother Ethan Sayers of East Barre as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Greta Sayers, his son James Sayers, Jr., his grandson Aaron Sayers and his 17 brothers and sisters. The graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Eaton Cemetery in Marshfield with a memorial luncheon following at the Masonic Temple #80 at the bottom of Hollister Hill Road in Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Plainfield Masonic Temple #80 and/or Central Vermont Home and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
