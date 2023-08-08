James A. Plummer MONTPELIER - James (“Jim”) Avery Plummer died at home in Montpelier, Vermont, with his wife and daughters by his side, on July 31, 2023. Jim lived a long and adventurous life, and he leaves behind many who will remember him fondly and miss him dearly. He was born in Wilmington, Delaware, to Dorothy Lawrence and Richard Wentworth Plummer. Soon after, the family moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Jim grew up bilingual and began training as a classical violinist at an early age. In 1944 the family left Argentina, and Jim sang for a year in the National Cathedral choir, an experience of which he remained proud throughout his life. By age 11, Jim’s family had relocated to Mexico City, Mexico, which would be his home base for the next 20 years. In the 1950s he followed his brother Frank to Vermont Academy and Yale, where he studied East Asian History, lettered in fencing, and began his lifelong practice of the guitar. In 1956 Jim married Myriam Bannister (now Leary), and their son, Christopher Roland Plummer, was born in 1959. They later divorced. After selling advertising in Mexico and Colombia, Jim moved to Connecticut where he began his decades-long teaching career and became increasingly interested in and committed to anti-oppressive and anti-colonialist political thought and action. In 1966, he met the love of his life, Juliana Thacher, and they married in 1967 while living in East Harlem in New York City, where they were active in the Civil Rights Movement. Jim taught at Manhattan Country School in the City and later ran its Farm program in the Catskills. His students from those years kept in touch to his last months of life. They often fondly remembered him singing them to sleep with his guitar at the MCS Farm, with his repertoire of hundreds of folk and traditional songs in multiple languages. Jim and Juliana raised two daughters, Katherine and Rebecca, and Jim was a fiercely proud and devoted father and husband. Homesteading and self-sufficiency were central interests, and he learned from “do-it-yourself” books how to drive workhorses, harvest hay, gather maple sap, and build homes for his family that were solid and warm, just like him. He built a log cabin in New Brunswick,Canada, in 1970, in which the family lived for two years, and then built another, larger one, in Abbot Village, Maine, where he faithfully kept the woodstoves burning and the long driveway plowed, while working as a performing folk singer and classical guitarist, and, from 1984 to 1996, as a Spanish teacher at Bangor High School. Jim and Juliana would continue living in the house in the woods for 37 years, tending a giant vegetable garden, long after their kids had left the nest. After official retirement, Jim worked as a one-on-one companion for a boy with emotional and learning difficulties. He hiked Mount Katahdin 3 times, and led a weekly one-person picket for abortion rights in Bangor, writing op-eds in the Bangor Daily News that helped make his point. At the age of 75, after beating Stage 3 colon cancer solely through alternative medicine, he biked solo from Barcelona to Greece. In 2011, Jim and Juliana moved to Montpelier, Vermont, to be near their daughters and grandchildren. Jim was the primary child care provider for his grandson Nico in his early years, and they shared a special bond, speaking Spanish and visiting the fire department and library every day. They could often be seen zipping around Montpelier, toddler Nico on his balance bike and octogenarian Jim on his scooter. Jim loved remote canoe camping, and he and Juliana were often accompanied on camping trips by his brother Frank, and later by their daughter Kate and her friend Jay Ekis. He was his grandchildren’s biggest fan, never tiring of reading to them, playing games with them, hugging them, or cheering them on at nearly every game they played. In his final year of life, Jim became ill with multiple myeloma, and after deciding against treatment spent his last four months at home receiving hospice care. He was comfortable, engaged, curious and argumentative right up to his last moments, reading dozens of books and enthusiastically watching the Women’s World Cup in his last days. Twice this spring he brought his friends from Montpelier’s Spanish- speaking community together at his bedside for singing and celebration. He still gave the best, most comforting hugs. Though he had lost much of his independence, he gracefully and gratefully accepted the care of his family and his hospice caregivers. Jim was so appreciative of Vermont’s Death with Dignity law (Act 39) that allowed him to end his life as he lived it, with thoughtfulness and determination. As his postscript, Jim chose to participate in the Anatomical Gift Program of the UVM Larner College of Medicine. The care and support provided by Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice has been immeasurable, and our family especially thanks Jessica RN and Becca LNA for their gentle care. Jim leaves behind his wife and soul mate, Juliana Plummer, his daughters Kate (Katie) Plummer and Rebecca Plummer, son Christopher Plummer, son-in-law Andrew Tripp, and grandchildren, Thyme Plummer-Krause, Zoe and Nico Plummer-Tripp, and Julia Plummer. He will always be in our hearts. A remembrance will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice or join a picket line, and please sing songs together.
