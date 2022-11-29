Jalanne C. Barnes MONTPELIER — Jalanne Carol Barnes, 71, of Montpelier, died November 25, 2022, at Central Vermont Medical Center. She was born August 23, 1951, in Everett, WA to William Herd and Barbara (Rhodes) Herd. She is the author of the Irish historical novel, After Clontarf: When Ireland Had Kings, and a number of works under the name, Arabella Love, a name borrowed from two of her cats. She is survived by her husband George; her daughter Sharyn and husband, Bob Belleville and their children, Mallory and Brody, all of Montpelier; Jalanne’s son, Roger Inboden, also of Montpelier, and Roger’s children, Lydia Haggett and Abram Haggett of Graniteville, and Noah Inboden of Berlin. During Jalanne’s final days, her family gathered around her to reminisce, to laugh, and to cry. There will be no public service. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com. All minor disputes and petty grudges are now resolved. We love you still. - George.
