Jacques "Jake" Boudreault WASHINGTON — Jacques "Jake" Boudreault, 81, of Washington, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on May 28, 2020, at his home. Born Dec. 9, 1938, in Lac St. Jean, Quebec, Canada, Jacques was the son of Adelard and Marguerite Boudreault. He was one of nine siblings who lived on the family’s farm in Coaticook, Quebec, Canada. He started working at an early age as a lumberjack and met and married the love of his life, Stephanette (Boily). They moved to the United States in 1965, where they resided in Barre, Vermont, for over 40 years, before moving to Washington, Vermont. Jacques was a gifted stone cutter who worked in the industry for over 35 years. One of his greatest passions was his Christmas tree and wreath business which brought him such great joy to be with his family and bring holiday spirit to hundreds of loyal customers for many years. Jacques was also a lifetime member of the Canadian Club. Jacques was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who loved and cherished spending time with his family. Supporting and caring for his family and friends was what Jacques did, he would give you the shirt off his back. Known for his wit and sense of humor, he loved to tell jokes, and make everyone laugh. He enjoyed spending time at the family camp in Norton, Vermont; taking his wife, Stephanette, for rides in the car; having breakfast with his friends at Soups and Greens in Barre and with his family at Café Central in Coaticook, Québec, Canada; attending his children and grandchildren’s events, including military, school and sports; visiting his family in Canada; and connecting with friends and relatives on his iPad through Facebook. Jacques touched countless lives and has left a huge void in many people’s hearts. Although the family has lost their patriarch, his legacy will remain in their hearts forever as he watches over them from heaven. Jacques is survived by his loving wife, Stephanette, of 60 years; his three children, Mario (Rhonda Richards), Gilles (Victoria Canas) and Sylvie (Fred Blanchard); grandchildren, Christopher Bylow (Sara Calcagni), Jennifer (Colt Knipp), Katie Bylow (Travis Welch), Alyson Fae (Steve Smith), Alexis Blanchard and Isabella Boudreault; his great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Taylor Welch, Jacob and Lauren Bylow, and Amelia and Violet Knipp. Also survived by his sister, Rachel (Edward Quintal), brother Raymond (Claudette), sister Marthé Tremblay, sister Jeannine (Lionel Richard), sister Denise (Gerard Boily); brothers-in-law, Jules Boily, Yvan Boily (Angèle); sisters-in-law, Jacqueline (Jean-Pierre Laliberte) and Madeleine Valcourt. Jacques was predeceased by his parents, Adelard and Marguerite; his brothers, Marcel and Camille, infant sister Louisette; brothers-in-law, Richard Tremblay, Edgar Boily (Liliane), Yvon Boily (Bernadette); and sisters-in-law, Laurette Couturier, Camille Mercier, Hermance Boily (Roger Dufault), Pauline Boily (first husband Andre Fortin, second husband Germain Martel). A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Monica’s Church in Barre at a later date, followed by a graveside memorial to be determined. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre Vermont. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
