Jacques "Jake" Boudreault rites WASHINGTON — Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Jacques "Jake" Boudreault of Washington was held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. He passed away on May 28, 2020. The Rev. Patrick Forman, pastor of the church, was the celebrant. Organist, Rosemary Badeau, accompanied vocalist, Ronald Routhier, in the hymns, “The Lord Is My Shepherd,” “Hallelujah,” “Christ Be Our Light,” “Song of Farewell” and “I Am The Bread Of Life.” Scripture readings from the Old Testament were read by granddaughter, Lexi Blanchard, and Isabella Boudreault, also a granddaughter, read from the New Testament. Father Forman led the Prayer of the Faithful, read the Gospel and delivered the homily. Words of remembrance were shared by his son, Mario Boudreault. Ark bearers were Chris Bylow, Travis Welch, Colt Knipp and Steve Smith. Burial followed in Hope Cemetery in Barre where Father Forman read the committal prayers and gave a blessing. Following the burial, family and friends gathered at the Barre Elks Lodge in Barre for a time of sharing memories and refreshments. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
