Jacquelyn Webster Kindestin WEST NYACK, N.Y. — Jacquelyn Gail (Webster) Kindestin, 73, a former resident of Barre, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in West Nyack, New York, after battling lung cancer. Born on May 14, 1948, in Barre, she was the daughter of Reginald and Audrey (Landry) Webster. Jackie graduated from Spaulding High School, class of 1966 and following graduation, she lived in Washington and Montpelier, Vermont, until she married Ross A. Kindestin. They moved to Massachusetts, where her son, Jared Webster Kindestin, was born. In 1977, they moved to West Nyack, New York. She retired from Instrumentation Laboratory, Orangeburg, New York, in 2004 as a quality assurance specialist. Survivors include her companion and best friend, Stuart McIntosh; her son, Jared and his wife, Stephanie; her grandsons, Ryan and Benjamin; her stepdaughter, Jacky Diamond and her husband, Dave; her stepsons, Scott Kindestin and his wife, Kathy, and William Kindestin and his wife, Kelly; her step-granddaughter, Britany Diamond, and her step-grandsons, Erik and Jacob Kindestin, and Joseph and Stephen Diamond; her special nephew, Jesse Webster and his wife, Malik; her goddaughter, Courtney Millette; her brother, Ernest Webster and his wife, Trudy; her sisters, Renee Richardson, Regina Webster and John Richardson, Danele Bedard, Denise Webster, Melissa Marden and her husband, Steve, and Michele Snyder and her husband, Bill; her nieces and nephews, Darren, Jennifer, Kali, Kyle, Katie, Cassie, Brenna, Brandon, Miranda, Brooke, Stacey, Jolan, and Kellen, and great-nieces and -nephews, Mikala Dyman and her husband, Jeremy, Reggie, Ashley, Rylie, RJ, Maria, Little Ricky, and Sawyer; her great-great-nephew, Walker Dyman; her aunts, Carolyn Pepin, Catherine Nanna; and several beloved cousins; as well as her so beloved fur kids, Sharky and Pookie (cutest cat ever). Jackie was predeceased by her husband, Ross A. Kindestin, in 2003; her father, Reginald Webster, in 2006, her mother, Audrey Webster, in 2019, her brother-in-law, Alan "Big Rick" Richardson, in 2015; and best uncle ever, Roland Webster, in 1992; as well as many beloved fur kids. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to a non-kill animal rescue organization of your choice. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
