Jacqueline V. Adams BERLIN — Our precious mother, Jacqueline Valentine “Jackie” (Bissonnette) Adams, 83, of Hill Street Extension, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born on June 2, 1938, in Newport, Vermont, she was the daughter of Albert and Madeleine (Nadeau) Bissonnette. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduated from Sacred Heart High School. On Aug. 21, 1970, she married Kenneth Allan Adams in Barre. They made their home in Berlin. Kenneth passed away on Jan. 7, 2017. Jackie worked for the Newport Daily Express, Caledonian Record, Burlington Free Press and Times Argus. She left her position with the newspaper to devote her full attention to her family, choosing to become a full-time homemaker. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church and the Canadian Club of Barre. She enjoyed playing bingo and rummy, attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, going for family rides and camping. She selflessly provided the most loving, caring upbringing to her family, sharing her faith, kindness, humor, patience and love. She will forever be missed and treasured for all that she shared with our family. Survivors include her children, Maureen Foreman and her husband, Michael, of Barre, Vermont, Tammy Cookson and her significant other, Timothy Bashaw, of Cabot, Vermont, Jody Fewer, of Barre, Vermont, and Andrew Adams and his wife, Karen, of Berlin, Vermont; her grandchildren, Brock Cookson, Spencer Fewer, Camryn Fewer, Julia Fewer, Seth Fewer and Emma Adams, and one great-grandchild, Carter Morse-Fewer; her siblings, Norbert Bissonnette and his wife, Sonja, of Middletown, Connecticut, Louise Duckless, of Newport Center, Vermont, Florence Ferrell and her husband, John, of Tallahassee, Florida, Irene Delabruere, of Newport, Vermont, and Daniel Bissonnette, of Enosburg Falls, Vermont; her sisters-in-law, Sandra Clark, of Barre, Vermont, and Thanna Adams, of Berlin, Vermont; and many nieces and nephews; as well as her stepdaughter, Nancy McLaney, of Crestview, Florida, and her children, Karissa McLaney and Lindsay Ermy and her husband, Daniel, and great-grandchildren, Kaden McLaney, Channer Sharon and Randsli Ermy. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth A. Adams; her grandson, Logan Cookson; her brothers-in-law, Elwood "Duck" Duckless, Vaughn Adams and Frank Clark; and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda Bashaw and her husband, Arnold "Art." Family and friends may call on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. The Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com Memorial contributions may be made to St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre, VT 05641.
