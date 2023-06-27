Jacqueline O'Hara Gingras BARRE — We regretfully announce the passing of Jacqueline (Jackie) O'Hara Gingras of Barre, Vermont on June 22, 2023. Jackie passed away peacefully after a brief battle with heart disease. Family friends were there sharing stories of her life and reinforced what a remarkable woman she was. Jackie was born on September 9, 1935, and was the daughter of Gabriel and Laura (Lucas) O'Hara. Jackie spent her childhood in Graniteville and graduated from Holy Ghost School. Jackie continued her education traveling daily from Graniteville to Montpelier where she graduated from Saint Michael's High School as the class valedictorian. Upon graduation, Jackie was employed for the Barre-Montpelier-Chelsea Railroad until its closure. Jackie was next employed at Lane Manufacturing until embarking upon her new role as a mother. Jackie married Lawrence Gingras, July 20, 1957, at St. Sylvester's Church in Graniteville, Vermont, where she then dedicated her life to raising their four children. Jackie was predeceased by her brothers Russell and Jumbo (Francis) O'Hara. Jackie is survived by her husband Lawrence Gingras, her children Richard Gingras and his wife Martha of Anchorage, Alaska, Robert Gingras and his wife Julie of Vies Baden, Germany, Lauren Demers and her husband Jeff of Barre, and Lisa Wickey and her husband Dan of Andover, MA. Jackie was blessed with 14 grandchildren: Robert, Richard and Russell and wife Tori Gingras; Ryan, Taylor and wife Lexi, Jack, and Katie Gingras, and Sam and Peter Leombruno; Danielle, Renee, and Monique Demers; Nathan and Brian Wickey; and 2 great grandchildren Palmer Gingras and Naomi Jo Gingras. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Home Health and St. Monica's Church as these organizations were important to her. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate Jackie will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at St. Monica Church in Barre at 9:00 AM. Calling hours will be at 8:00 AM the same morning at Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Burial will follow to Hope Cemetery in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhom.com
