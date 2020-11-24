Jacqueline Lee Atkins LEBANON, N.H. — Jacqueline Lee Atkins passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2020, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, at the age of 79. Jackie was born on July 5, 1941, in Montpelier, Vermont. She was the youngest daughter of Marshall and Adeline (Santor) Trombly. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1959. After graduation, she worked for the State of Vermont, where she met David V. Atkins. They were married on Dec. 4, 1965. They had three children, Molly, Christopher and Marcy. After living in Vermont for several years, they moved to Lebanon. For decades, Jackie was a child care provider, working from her home. She was a surrogate mom to countless children, and she loved every child who came into her care. After they retired, Jackie and David became world travelers, visiting all 50 states and 41 countries either driving by car or cruise ship. Jackie was well-known for her cooking, making every family occasion something special. She loved the Boston Red Sox, never missing a game on TV. She loved Elvis, I Love Lucy and crossword puzzles. She loved making Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls. She loved her Gracie. She was proud of her kids and grandkids, and we will miss her and honor her every day. She is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Molly (Donald), Marcy (Cliff); son, Christopher (Laurie); and grandchildren, Brianna (Aaron), Alexandra (Mickey), Myles and Caroline; sisters, Lorraine Rogers and Gerry Mowatt of Williamstown, Vermont; sisters-in-law, Kathy Bolio of Barre, Vermont, and Bonnie Betts of Buxton, Maine; and many nephews and nieces; her close friends, Joanne, Monie and especially, Sharon, the marathon phone sessions will be missed! She was predeceased by her parents; siblings, Norman, Edward, Robert and Arlene; and grandson, Tyler. We would like to thank the staff at Jack Byrne Center, Christina Moodie, Dr. Karen Loring and staff. We are grateful and thankful. Family and friends attended Jackie’s graveside service on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Lebanon. A Celebration of Life will be held next year when it is safe. An online guestbook is available to leave Jackie’s family a message of condolence by visiting www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.