Jacqueline D. Mitchell BERLIN — Jacqueline D. Mitchell, 85, longtime resident of Berlin and Montpelier, passed away peacefully on Oct. 14, 2020. She had been in declining health for several months. Jackie was born in Montpelier in 1935, attended local schools, and graduated from St. Michael's High School. In addition to raising her two sons, she achieved a successful career in the insurance business, retiring from National Life Insurance Co. after nearly 40 years of employment. In her retirement, Jackie found much enjoyment in golfing, travelling, get-togethers with friends and family. She was an avid bridge player and Red Sox fan. Jackie (and “Precious”!) enjoyed much fun wintering at her home in Florida among her community of close friends and cousins. In more recent years, Jackie chose to remain in Vermont where she lived independently until last year. In spite of losing in-person contact with family and friends due to the COVID-19 “lock-down,” when asked how she was faring, Jackie always replied with a little laugh, “oh, I’m hanging in there,” and went on to ask how everyone else was. She never complained in spite of the many difficult and lonely times. Jackie is survived by her sons, Robert Mitchell and Scott Mitchell; grandson, Matthew Mitchell (Draco); siblings, Cheryl Bean (Jeff), Stephen Day (Nancy Hutchinson), Brian Day (Penny), Judith Leduc (Art) and Susan Hafner (David); nieces, nephews, cousins, friends. Out of respect for Jackie’s wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be at a future date. Jackie was a beautiful person. She will be missed and never forgotten.
