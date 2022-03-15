Jacqueline Adams BERLIN — Jacqueline Adams, 83, of Hill Street Extension, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
