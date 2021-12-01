Jack Sicely MARSHFIELD — Jack Sicely, 75, a longtime resident, died peacefully in bed at his home Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Born on June 28, 1946, in Marshfield, he was the son of Robert and Irene (Doten) Sicely. He was the oldest of three boys. While he fancied himself a lady’s man, his heart continued to return to his first love and the mother of his children, Leona. He was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzles, painting and watching baseball. In his glory days, he was an actor with the Barre Players and tried his hand at sci-fi novel-writing though he was never published. He is survived by daughter Karen and son-in-law Mike; daughter Kelly; honorary son Aaron and daughter-in-law Leslie; honorary daughter Paula, granddaughters, Kayla, Victoria and Elizabeth; honorary grandson Patrick; and brother David. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his spouse, Leona; his brother, Danny; and his honorary brother, Paul. There will be a small service with immediate family in the spring. Arrangements are by Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
