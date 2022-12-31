J. “Dearold” Bressette BARRE — J. Dearold Bressette, 85, of Maplewood Avenue passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center. He was surrounded by his family and his loving dog “Thatcher”. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. A service to honor and celebrate Dearold’s life will be held immediately following the calling hours at 1:30. A complete obituary will be published in a later edition.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.