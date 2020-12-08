Ivan N. Frantz WORCESTER — Ivan N. Frantz, age 89, passed away peacefully on Dec, 5, 2020, at Copley Hospital with his loving and devoted wife of 57 years by his side. He was born Oct. 20, 1931, in Stockholm, Sweden, to Nils and Elvira “Margareta” (Andreasson) Frantz. Ivan left Sweden as a young man and lived in Brazil for many years. He came to the United States in 1957 where he eventually met and married Diana LaFountain on Oct. 26, 1963. Ivan was a heavy equipment mechanic for many years before he owned and operated an automotive repair shop in Warren, Vermont. He later worked at local granite sheds in the Barre and Montpelier area as a stone polisher. Ivan enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to hunt, camp and ride motorcycle. He enjoyed packing a cooler and heading out to see where the ride took him. You would often find him, and his wife, pulled over near the water’s edge enjoying their picnic lunch. Ivan is survived by his wife, Diana; two sons, Lee, and Sten and wife Mary; three granddaughters, Morgan Frantz and fiancé Cliff Fleury, Krystle Frantz-Bador and husband Justin, and Jessica Orona and husband Juan; seven great-grandchildren, Tanner Frantz, Lance Fassett, Jackson Heney, Nova and Ember Bador, Myles and Reese Fleury; and a sister, Lillian. Ivan was predeceased by his parents. At Ivan’s request, there will be no memorial service. Pops will be missed for his sparkling and mischievous blue eyes and his bright smile. He had a sense of humor such that you were never sure if he was joking or serious. His granddaughters fondly recall his reference to the “ugly stick” when they misbehaved; his willingness to share his “papa bread;” his sense of humor when they stole his candy or ate his cookies; quizzing him on his ability to remember Swedish words; and the kind and gentle love that he gave. Arrangements are being made through Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
