Isabelle "Peggy" Montgomery MONTPELIER — Isabelle Marjorie "Peggy" Montgomery of 5 Cummings St., Montpelier, Vermont, passed away at The Gardens in Williamstown, Vermont, on March 8, 2021. She was born in Cabot, Vermont, the daughter of Fred and Julia Maynard. She was married to Harold James Montgomery on Oct. 10, 1942, at St. Monica’s Church in Barre, Vermont. She is survived by four children, David and wife Anne of Montpelier; daughter, Dale and husband Jim Healy of Jericho, Vermont; Donna Montgomery of Montpelier; and son, Daniel of Washington State. Also, she is survived by eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Terry Remick of St. Johnsbury; and several nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being made through Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
