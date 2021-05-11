Isabelle "Peggy" Montgomery MONTPELIER — The committal service for Isabelle "Peggy" Montgomery, 98, who died March 8, 2021, will be held 11 a.m. May 22 in Green Mount Cemetery. Arrangements are by Guare & Sons Funeral Home.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 54F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 11, 2021 @ 4:00 am
Isabelle "Peggy" Montgomery MONTPELIER — The committal service for Isabelle "Peggy" Montgomery, 98, who died March 8, 2021, will be held 11 a.m. May 22 in Green Mount Cemetery. Arrangements are by Guare & Sons Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.