Isabel Nelson MONTPELIER — Isabel "Izzy" Nelson, 97, most recently of Valencia Lakes, Wimauma, Florida, and formerly a longtime resident of Montpelier, Vermont, passed away at her home, with family by her side, on May 8, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born in Websterville, Vermont, on April 21, 1924. Izzy was a 1942 graduate of Spaulding High School (SHS). Izzy grew up in Barre and moved to Montpelier in 1946. In one of her early jobs, she was employed by the Barre Opera House and she loved telling a story about Tom Mix riding his horse inside. Izzy went on to spend a career working over 20 years for American Fidelity Insurance Co./New Hampshire Insurance Group, Montpelier. Izzy was a member of the Montpelier Emblem Club where she was an eager volunteer supporting numerous club activities. She made herself available to a whole host of entities. Late in her life, she shared an entire box of thank you notes – each one handwritten – expressing the sincere appreciation of the authors for some act of kindness performed by Izzy. She gave so much and that was her way. She especially enjoyed walking in both Vermont and Florida and she made many friends along her walking routes. She continued her 4–5-mile walks into her 90s. When her health precluded her from walking, she became a voracious reader and it took several special family members and friends to keep her supplied with reading material. She also loved to knit, sew, crochet, and was famous for her delicious, homemade doughnuts. All were cherished and enjoyed by her family, friends and neighbors. Izzy was predeceased by her parents, Hilario and Josephine (Ruiz) Bigras; her loving husband of 60 years, Stanley; and four sisters, Celina “Tillie” Beck and her husband, Norman, Visitacion “Tita” MacAllen and her husband, Larry, Amelia Rousse and her husband, Albert, and Marie Bylow and her husband, Lawrence. Survivors include her devoted and loving daughter, Dianna Otis and husband John; three grandchildren, Sherri Moreno (Luis), Kerri Otis (Bill) and Shelli Beers (Randy), and a great-grandson, Airman First Class Sean O’Steen; her sister, Michelle Lane (Dick) and their children, Beth Kellogg and Stephan. Her nieces include Cheryl Hilferty (Robert), Lynn Zider (Robert) and Bonnie Ratliff (Larry) and many additional nieces and nephews. Izzy will be fondly remembered for love of family and innate ability to always jump in when there was work to be done – never needing to be asked. She took it upon herself to dig in and tackle any and all tasks. A memorial service will occur at Guare and Sons Funeral Home, Montpelier, Vermont, at 9:30 a.m. and interment will occur in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 487 Furnace Road, Randolph Center, at 11 a.m., on Aug. 9, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, 1408 North Westshore Blvd., Suite 260, Tampa, FL 33607.
