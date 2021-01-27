Irene Weislik Mehuron WAITSFIELD — Irene Teresa Weislik Mehuron passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2021. Irene was born June 9, 1929, the daughter of Blanche Borowski and John Weislik. She graduated from Lynn Classical High School in 1946 and Salem State Teacher’s College in 1950. Irene taught at Waitsfield High School for two years where she met and became smitten with Allen Mehuron. He was the older brother of one of her students. She taught at Acton High School in Massachusetts while Allen served a two-year commitment in the Army. Irene and Allen were married on Dec. 24, 1954. Irene is survived by her son, Tom and his wife, Kathy, of Waitsfield; as well her four grandchildren, Dr. Thomas Mehuron III, Allen Fournier, Megan Wojcik and Liz Johnston; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Allen, in 1987; her daughter, Karen, in 2008; as well as her sisters, Laura, Jane and Tallie; and brothers, Edmund, Chester and Henry. Irene worked as Waitsfield Town Treasurer for two years and later, at Mehuron’s IGA on Bridge Street for her father-in-law as a bookkeeper. When Allen acquired the business from his father and relocated to the present location in the Village Square Shopping Center, she became the office manager. She remained active in the business until her mid-80s. Irene enjoyed reading, knitting, baking and spending time with her grandchildren, as well as traveling. She and Allen traveled extensively as his career wound down, with a special fondness for Hawaii which she visited numerous times. When Allen passed away, Irene immersed herself in exercise and travel when not doing the books at Mehuron’s. She also spent many hours entertaining her grandchildren. She did Jazzercise regularly and was one of Ruthie’s legion of power walkers. Irene joined the Northfield Savings Bank passport club and was a regular on all of their journeys across the state, country and globe. As a child born in the year of the Great Depression, she was the youngest of seven children born to Polish immigrant parents and raised Catholic. Irene was a very serious person. But when she was amused, she had a twinkle in her eye and a laugh that had no constraints. In her 60s, she traveled to Ireland, Africa, her parent’s native Poland, Russia, as well as many adventures in the USA. She went hot air ballooning in California and white water rafting on the Snake River. She was able to enjoy two fantastic vacation trips to Grand Turk in the Caribbean in her 80s with Tom’s family. She was also a regular yoga practitioner until she was 88. Irene was an avid knitter and many a house in the Mad River Valley is adorned by her prayer shawls for those in trying times and baby caps and sweaters for the youngsters who were born to friends and family. Irene was devotedly involved in her Catholic faith. It gave her a deep sense of peace. She managed to practice her faith without adversely judging or shutting out others who were different. This was a trait that her family admired. The last two years of her life, Susan Lee was a dear companion and caretaker for her. Her family is forever grateful for that. They are also grateful for the help of Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for their care as Irene’s health declined over the last month. There will be a celebration of Irene’s life at a later time when it is safe for family and friends to gather. The family asks that any in memoriam donations be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 95641 (www.cvhhh.org). Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
