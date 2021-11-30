Irene (Vaillancourt) Goulet BARRE — Irene (Vaillancourt) Goulet, 89, of Barre, Vermont, passed away on Nov. 24, 2021, at Woodridge Nursing Home, surrounded by family. Born in Barnston, Quebec, Canada, on May 12, 1932, Irene was the daughter of Emile and Marie (Morin) Vaillancourt. She attended school and was raised on their family farm until Oct. 26, 1959, when she married Fernand Goulet in Stanhope, Quebec, Canada. In January 1961, they moved on to their next adventure in Barre, Vermont, where English became their second language, they made their home, and raised their family. She proudly became a United States citizen on Nov. 17, 1993, in St. Albans, Vermont. Irene was a longtime, devoted member of the St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre, Ladies of St. Anne and the Barre Area Senior Center. Her favorite pastimes included going for walks, cooking, attending church, and spending time with her loved ones. Additionally, she loved to travel which included trips to Alaska, Mexico, Spain, and many trips back to her native land in Canada. She leaves behind two sons, Yves Goulet and his wife, Debbie, of Barre, Vermont, and Gary Goulet and his wife, Tammy, of Sanford, North Carolina, and one daughter, Lynn (Goulet) Crawford and her husband, Thomas, of Barre, Vermont; also, five grandsons, Mathew, Justin, Dillon, Nicholas and Adam, and one granddaughter, Nicole; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Emile and Marie; her husband of 30 years, Fernand, who passed on Sept. 4, 1990; and 11 siblings, including seven brothers, Pierre, Lionel, Omer, Charles, Henri, Gerard and Louis, and four sisters, Imelda, Aurore, Dorothy and Germaine. Irene will always be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and member of her church. She was a kind, loving and compassionate person who was faithful to her family. Her kindness and positivity will continue to radiate upon us all; she will be missed dearly. Calling hours will be held on Dec. 5, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont. Additional parking is available across the street at St. Monica Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of her life will be held on Dec. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the St. Monica Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery in Barre. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Irene’s memory may be made to the Central Vermont Council on Aging, 59 North Main St. #200, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
