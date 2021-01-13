Irene M. Dodge WORCESTER — Irene M. Dodge, 79, of Norton Road passed away Jan. 10, 2021, at the Berlin Health and Rehab Center. She was born on Dec. 8, 1941, at Heaton Hospital in Montpelier, the daughter of Harold and Eva (St. John) Martin. She attended schools in Worcester and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1959. Upon graduating high school, Irene began working as a telephone operator and in later years, she worked at the First National Grocery on the Barre-Montpelier Road and then retired from Northfield Savings Bank. In 1962, Irene married Richard Dodge at the Worcester United Methodist Church. Irene’s life was most fulfilled by being with her husband, family and being in the outdoors, whether that was kayaking with her best friend and sister-in-law, Susan, gardening, or sharing nature with her grandchildren. Irene enjoyed teaching the local children in 4-H, as well as Sunday school at the Worcester Church. She also enjoyed being a member of the Worcester Methodist Church Bible Study group. She is survived by her husband, Dick Dodge of Worcester, Vermont; her daughter, Nova Leigh Dodge-Krupa and husband James of Reading, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Kevin Krupa and Kyle Krupa of Reading, Massachusetts; sister, Arlene Smith of Claremont, Florida. A memorial service will be announced once it is safe to do so. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org/donate). The family wishes to express their greatest gratitude to all the staff at Berlin Health and Rehab Center. Irene received the best care from the most compassionate and caring staff throughout her stay. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
