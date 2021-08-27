Irene L. Wells RYEGATE — Irene L. Wells was born Jan. 31, 1921, in Ryegate, Vermont. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Irene came from a family of 14 brothers and sisters. She is survived by one sister, Evelyn and her husband, Leonard Dobbins; and a brother, Jerry Page and his wife, Ruth. Irene married Wallace Raymond Gray and had three sons, Douglas, Edmond (deceased) and Gary, and one daughter, Marylin Williams. She had seven living grandchildren and one deceased. Living to 100, she also had numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren. Irene was blessed to have loved and married two other men in her life. Both preceded her in death, Harold Wells and Fred Gochey. There will be a memorial for her at Union Baptist Church in Waterford, Vermont, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
