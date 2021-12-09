Irene L. Goulet BARRE — A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Irene L. (Vaillancourt) Goulet, of Barre, was held on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. Irene passed away on Nov. 24, 2021. The Rev. Leopold Bilodeau was the celebrant. The pall was placed on the casket by son Gary Goulet and daughter Lynn Crawford. Deacon Dan Pudvah was the altar server. Organist and vocalist Cecile Barber accompanied vocalist Paul Plante in the hymns, “Be Not Afraid,” “Here I Am, Lord,” “I Am The Bread Of Life,” ” On Eagles' Wings,” “Ave Maria” and ”J’irai La Voir.” Scripture reading of the New and Old Testaments were read by family friend Kim DePalmer. Offertory gifts were presented at the altar by daughter Lynn Crawford and sons Gary Goulet and Yves Goulet. Father Bilodeau read the Gospel and delivered the homily. Pallbearers were Justin Goulet, Mathew Goulet, Adam Crawford, Nicole Crawford, Tom Crawford and Roger Houle. A prayer service was held on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre and was led by Rev. Leo Bilodeau. Burial followed in Hope Cemetery in Barre where Father Bilodeau read the committal prayers and gave the final blessing. Following the burial, family and friends gathered at the Canadian Club for a time of fellowship and luncheon. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont.
