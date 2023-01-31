Irene J. Nadeau BARRE — Irene Jennie Nadeau, 93, a long-time resident passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Country Village Center in Lancaster, New Hampshire. Born on October 30, 1929, in Orange, VT, she was the daughter of Roswell J. and Linnie (Cutler) Farnham. She attended elementary school in Orange and Spaulding High School. On November 10, 1959, she married Sheldon James Nadeau. Following their marriage, they made their home in South Barre for the 59 years that they were married. Sheldon passed away in 2019. Irene started working at the Granite City Creamery in 1945 and stayed there until she was married, then she focused completely on her family, especially proud of being a grandmother and then a great-grandmother. She cared deeply about her family and enjoyed cooking for them. She loved playing BINGO and gardening. In her later years, she loved to color and spent hours filling the pages with beautiful colors. Survivors include her son John Nadeau and his wife, Pam of Barre, VT; and her daughter Audrey Kerin and her husband, Patrick of Woodsville, NH; her grandsons Zachary Kerin and his wife, Stacie and their children Caden and Maeve of White River Jct., VT; Alec Nadeau and his children Miles and Avacyn of Barre, VT and Austin Nadeau of also of Barre, VT; her sister Emma Gingras of Washington, VT; her brother-in-law A.D. Nadeau of White River Jct., VT; and her sisters-in-law Charlene Nadeau of Graniteville, VT and Carol Nadeau of Burlington, VT as well as many, many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Sheldon Nadeau; as well as her three brothers and eight of her nine sisters. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at a date and time to be announced in the Spring. There are no calling hours. The family would like to give special thanks to Maria and the staff at Heaton Woods for their thoughtful, compassionate care of Irene. Her family would also like to give special thanks to the excellent staff at Country Village for their compassionate care of Irene in her final days. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
