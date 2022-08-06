Irene J. Allaire BARRE — Irene Joyce Allaire, 90, a long-time resident passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Heaton Woods in Montpelier. Born on July 20, 1932, in Barre, she was the daughter of Alphonse and Beatrice (Wiquest) Allaire. She attended elementary school in Graniteville and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1950. After graduation, Irene was employed as a receptionist at National Life Insurance Company where she worked up to her retirement in her early 50’s. Even in retirement, she returned as a parttime receptionist. She was known as the prettiest woman who worked there. She was a member of the St. Monica Catholic Church. In her spare time, Irene enjoyed hosting Bingo at Woodridge Nursing Home for the residents for many years. She loved babies and kept her car trunk full of baby hats, mittens, socks, and toys. She was quick to offer these items to any mother who appeared to be in need, although moms were not always generous in their response to her generosity. Irene also always had soup at the ready for anyone who may have fallen ill and needed some homemade soup to recover. Her dear friends celebrated her 90th birthday at Heaton Woods and she also enjoyed a recent trip to the local creemee stand. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Maxwell Allaire and her sisters Maxine Bedard and Edna Huntington. The Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer Street, Barre. Following the service, interment will take place in the St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
