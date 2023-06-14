Irene E. Grant EAST CALAIS — Irene E. (Clough) Grant, 81, of East Calais passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Irene was born on May 20, 1942 to George and Ruth (Hastings) Clough in Calais. Irene was predeceased by her husband and infant daughter. She is survived by her sons, David (and Tina) Grant of Barre and Paul (and Melinda) Grant of East Calais. She also leaves behind her grandchildren; PJ (and Kaitlynn and step daughters Kaelynn and Kadence) Grant of East Calais, Justin (and Melissa) Grant of Woodbury, Ashlyn Grant of East Calais, Rebecca-Lyn (and fiance Ben and stepson Braedyn) of Barre as well as her great-grandchildren; Izabella, Hayden, Madeline, Lyam and Theo. A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10am in Fairview Cemetery, East Calais. Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Irene may be shared with the family at dgfunerals.com.
