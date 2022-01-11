Irene (Conklin) McDowell GLENDALE, Ariz. — Irene F. (Conklin) McDowell died Oct. 14, 2021, a few hours before her 99th birthday, at Arrowhead Assisted Living in Glendale, Arizona, where she was close to family and so very well cared for. She was born the oldest child of George and Gladys Conklin, Patchogue, New York, Oct. 15, 1922. Irene chose nurse’s training at Heaton Hospital in Montpelier, Vermont, because she could be admitted before her 18th birthday. In 1942, she met Reginald McDowell at the hospital while she was caring for his father, who had a fall from a scaffold in Toy Town. They were married Aug. 10, 1943, in Manchester, New Hampshire, where Reg was stationed with the Air Force before being deployed to England as a P47 pilot during WWII. Irene was a private-duty nurse in Montpelier for many years before nursing at the Gary Home until her retirement, when she and Reg relocated to Englewood, Florida, later moving to Sun City, Arizona, to be close to family. Irene played sports in high school. She taught herself and children to snow ski and water ski. Her whole life, she was keen on winning. She spent summer vacations with the family on Lake Champlain on boats built by Reginald, and they continued boating in Florida into their 80s. She took up golf in her retirement and competed successfully in many age-group tournaments into her 90s in both Florida and Arizona. Irene is survived by son Robert and wife Diane, of Newport Center, Vermont, and Peoria, Arizona; son George and wife Susan, of Barre, Vermont; and daughter Nancy, of Amherst, Massachusetts; by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; by many nieces and nephews; and by her sister, Ruth Pontieri, of Patchogue, New York, and her brother, Arthur, of West Palm, Florida. Irene was predeceased by her husband, Reginald; her sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Al Zelenski; by her brother-in-law, James Pontieri; and by Arthur’s wife, Theresa. Interment will take place in the spring in PlainMont Cemetery in Plainfield, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contribution to a charity of choice.
